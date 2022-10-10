Adapting To Australia's Bounce, Pace, And Grounds Dimension: Suryakumar Yadav Gearing Up For T20 World Cup

India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav is leaving no stone unturned to prove his mettle in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Since arriving in Perth, the Indian team is adjusting to the conditions and adapting to the 'pace, bounce and ground dimensions'.

India's Mr dependable in the shortest format of the game is enjoying the form of his life and has cemented his place in the exigent playing XI. This will be his first assignment in hostile Australian conditions.

“I was really looking forward to coming here and attending the first practice session. Go around the ground, have a walk, and feels what it’s like. The first net session was really amazing, I just wanted to see the pace of the wicket and bounce,” he said in a video posted by BCCI on Twitter.

“Thoda butterfly hai, excitement bhi bahut hai (There is excitement as well as butterflies in my stomach. But at the same time, it is important to adapt quickly and follow your own process and routine, which is most important,” he added.

#TeamIndia batter @surya_14kumar had his first nets session in Australia. Hear in to what he has to say on the conditions down under and preparations going into the @T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HaI6hjVNsu — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2022

The no. 2 ranked T20I batter further talked about the crucial aspects of the game that he is targeting for the ICC showpiece event.

“In Australia, to make prepare your game plan, bounce, pace and grounds dimension are very crucial, and I am looking at all these aspects,” Suryakumar shared the experience of India’s first training session in Australia before the marquee event.

Talking about the weather condition he said, “It’s very beautiful in the daytime. There is a bit of cool air. But overall, Weather is same as India.”

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.