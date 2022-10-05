T20 World Cup 2022: Full Schedule, Groups, Teams, Squads, Venue, Time And Other Details

Wed, 05 Oct 2022 09:07 PM IST
THE highly-anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is around the corner with action-packed matches for almost one month. The eighth edition of the tournament will see the participation of 12 teams contesting for the one coveted title. The showpiece event will begin on October 16 with Round 1 matches.
In the last edition of the T20 World Cup, which was shifted from India to the UAE due to rise in COVID-19 cases, Australia defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the final to lift their maiden title. West Indies have won the tile two times but this time the Caribbean side will start their campaign from Round 1.
India, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka have also won the trophy one time each.
What Is The Format Of The Tournament?
Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, South Africa and England are the automatic qualifiers for the Super 12s while Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Netherlands will compete in the Round 1 to make a place for themselves in the Super 12s.
The Super 12 teams will be divided in two groups each having six teams including two teams in each group from Round 1.
After playing each other in the group, the top two from each group of the Super 12 stage progress to the knockout stages, comprising semi-finals and the final.
Super 12 Groups
Group 1: England, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan, Group A winner, Group B runner up
Group 2: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Group A runner up, Group B winner
All Super 12 Group 1 Teams Squads
Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.
All Super 12 Group 2 Teams Squads
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed. Standby Players: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir. Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.
Full Match Schedule, Venues And Timing
Round 1 Schedule:
|Date/Day
|Match Details
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|16 October, Sunday
|Sri Lanka vs Namibia
|Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
|3:00 PM
|16 October, Sunday
|Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 3
|Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
|7:00 PM
|17 October, Monday
|West Indies vs Scotland
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|3:00 PM
|17 October, Monday
|Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 4
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|7:00 PM
|18 October, Tuesday
|Namibia vs Qualifier 3
|Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
|3:00 PM
|18 October, Tuesday
|Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 2
|Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
|7:00 PM
|19 October, Wednesday
|Scotland vs Qualifier 4
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|3:00 PM
|19 October, Wednesday
|West Indies vs Qualifier 1
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|7:00 PM
|20 October, Thursday
|Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 3
|Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
|3:00 PM
|20 October, Thursday
|Namibia vs Qualifier 2
|Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong
|7:00 PM
|21 October, Friday
|West Indies vs Qualifier 4
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|3:00 PM
|21 October, Friday
|Scotland vs Qualifier 1
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|7:00 PM
Super 12 Schedule:
|Date/Day
|Match Details
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|22 October, Saturday
|New Zealand vs Australia
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|6:00 PM
|22 October, Saturday
|England vs Afghanistan
|Perth Stadium.Perth
|7:00 PM
|23 October, Sunday
|Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|3:00 PM
|23 October, Sunday
|India vs Pakistan
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|7:00 PM
|24 October, Monday
|Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|3:00 PM
|24 October, Monday
|South Africa vs Group B Winner
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|7:00 PM
|25 October, Tuesday
|Australia vs Group A Winner
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|7:00 PM
|26 October, Wednesday
|England vs Group B Runner-up
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|3:00 PM
|26 October, Wednesday
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|7:00 PM
|27 October, Thursday
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|2:00 PM
|27 October, Thursday
|India vs Group A Runner-up
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|6:00 PM
|27 October, Thursday
|Pakistan vs Group B Winner
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|7:00 PM
|28 October, Friday
|Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|3:00 PM
|28 October, Friday
|England vs Australia
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|7:00 PM
|29 October, Saturday
|New Zealand vs Group A Winner
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|7:00 PM
|30 October, Sunday
|Bangladesh vs Group B Winner
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|1:00 PM
|30 October, Sunday
|Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|3:00 PM
|30 October, Sunday
|India vs South Africa
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|7:00 PM
|31 October, Monday
|Australia vs Group B Runner-up
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|6:00 PM
|1 November, Tuesday
|Afghanistan vs Group A Winner
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|2:00 PM
|1 November, Tuesday
|England vs New Zealand
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|6:00 PM
|2 November, Wednesday
|Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|2:30 PM
|2 November, Wednesday
|India vs Bangladesh
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|6:30 PM
|3 November, Thursday
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|7:00 PM
|4 November, Friday
|New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|2:30 PM
|4 November, Friday
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|6:30 PM
|5 November, Saturday
|England vs Group A Winner
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|7:00 PM
|6 November, Sunday
|South Africa vs Group A Runner-up
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|10:30 AM
|6 November, Sunday
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|2:30 PM
|6 November, Sunday
|India vs Group B Winner
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|7:00 PM
|9 November, Wednesday
|TBA VS TBA
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|7:00 PM
|10 November, Thursday
|TBA VS TBA
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|6:30 PM
|13 November, Sunday
|TBA VS TBA
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|7:00 PM