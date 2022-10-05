T20 World Cup 2022: Full Schedule, Groups, Teams, Squads, Venue, Time And Other Details

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. (Photo: ANI)

THE highly-anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is around the corner with action-packed matches for almost one month. The eighth edition of the tournament will see the participation of 12 teams contesting for the one coveted title. The showpiece event will begin on October 16 with Round 1 matches.

In the last edition of the T20 World Cup, which was shifted from India to the UAE due to rise in COVID-19 cases, Australia defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the final to lift their maiden title. West Indies have won the tile two times but this time the Caribbean side will start their campaign from Round 1.

India, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka have also won the trophy one time each.

What Is The Format Of The Tournament?

Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, South Africa and England are the automatic qualifiers for the Super 12s while Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Netherlands will compete in the Round 1 to make a place for themselves in the Super 12s.

The Super 12 teams will be divided in two groups each having six teams including two teams in each group from Round 1.

After playing each other in the group, the top two from each group of the Super 12 stage progress to the knockout stages, comprising semi-finals and the final.



Super 12 Groups



Group 1: England, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan, Group A winner, Group B runner up

Group 2: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Group A runner up, Group B winner

All Super 12 Group 1 Teams Squads

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.



Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

All Super 12 Group 2 Teams Squads

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed. Standby Players: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir. Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

Full Match Schedule, Venues And Timing

Round 1 Schedule:

Date/Day Match Details Venue Time (IST) 16 October, Sunday Sri Lanka vs Namibia Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong 3:00 PM 16 October, Sunday Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 3 Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong 7:00 PM 17 October, Monday West Indies vs Scotland Bellerive Oval, Hobart 3:00 PM 17 October, Monday Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 4 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 7:00 PM 18 October, Tuesday Namibia vs Qualifier 3 Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong 3:00 PM 18 October, Tuesday Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 2 Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong 7:00 PM 19 October, Wednesday Scotland vs Qualifier 4 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 3:00 PM 19 October, Wednesday West Indies vs Qualifier 1 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 7:00 PM 20 October, Thursday Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 3 Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong 3:00 PM 20 October, Thursday Namibia vs Qualifier 2 Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong 7:00 PM 21 October, Friday West Indies vs Qualifier 4 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 3:00 PM 21 October, Friday Scotland vs Qualifier 1 Bellerive Oval, Hobart 7:00 PM

Super 12 Schedule: