T20 World Cup 2022: 'You Got To Start From Zero Every Time, That's What I Think', Says Suryakumar Yadav

In-form batter Suryakumar Yadav, who has been enjoying a purple patch, has said that he starts with a fresh approach every time he comes to bat in the middle. He played a 25-ball 61* unbeaten knock against Zimbabwe which helped India to post 186/5 in their last Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Suryakumar's knock was followed by superb bowling from the bowlers helped India bundle out Zimbabwe for 115 to clinch a 71-run win in their final Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Melbourne on Sunday.

Suryakumar's stunning knock was decorated with six fours and four sixes. India were three important wickets down when Surya and Hardik got together to build a 66-run partnership to take India over 180.

"I think the plan was very clear when me and Hardik were batting together. He said we should take a positive route and we started hitting the ball and never stopped. I think the atmosphere in the team is really nice and so is the build-up towards the knockout, really looking forward to that game," said Suryakumar Yadav in a post-match presentation.

India will play England in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Talking about the batting approach, the right-hander said, "My plan has always been clear, I do the same thing in the nets, I practise the same shots. I bat according to the situation and what the team needs. It feels really good, to be there (number 1 ranked T20I batter). You got to start from zero every time, that's what I think. It's good to see people come out, let's see how it goes in the next game."

Coming to India's match against Zimbabwe, Men in Blue posted 186/5 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first. KL Rahul (51) and Virat Kohli (26) put a 60-run stand for the second wicket, but Sean Williams (2/9) squeezed some momentum out of their innings. However, Suryakumar Yadav (61*) made sure things finished well for Men in Blue.

Sean Williams (2/9) was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe. Raza, Muzarbani and Ngarava took a wicket each.

Chasing 187, Zimbabwe never really looked like a threat. Except for a 60-run stand for the sixth wicket between Raza (34) and Ryan Burl (35), Indian bowlers had all the control. Zimbabwe was bundled out for 115 runs in 17.2 overs and lost the match by 71 runs.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3/22) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Pacers Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya got two wickets each. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel got one wicket each.

Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged as 'Player of the Match' for his fine half-century.