Know How Much Money Will England Get For Winning T20 World Cup 2022?

England skipper Jos Buttler being presented the trophy after winning the T20 World Cup 2022, at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

England are crowned as T20 World Cup champions by defeating Pakistan in the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. With this title, England joined West Indies to have two titles to their name. Three Lions also became the first team to have both T20I and ODI trophies simultaneously.

You might be wondering what will England get as the winner of the T20 World Cup and what will Pakistan receive as the tournament's runners-up. Here is a complete list of prize money distribution for the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia:

While Jos Buttler's victorious side will receive the highest amount, all 16 teams will be rewarded for their efforts in Australia with a payout.

Winner - England

England will receive a whopping USD 1.6 million for becoming champions of the tournament.





What will runners-up (Pakistan) and semifinalists (India, New Zealand) get?

Runners-up Pakistan will receive exactly half the amount that England got (USD 8,00,000), while the two losing semi-finalists - India and New Zealand - will collect USD 4,00,000 apiece.





What Will Other Teams Get?



The eight teams that exited at the Super 12 stage will receive USD 70,000 each. Like last year at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase is worth USD 40,000 to each team.



What is For Round 1 Teams?



The four teams that were knocked out in the first round - UAE, Scotland, Namibia and West Indies - will get USD 40,000 each, but each side will also receive an additional USD 40,000 for each win they picked up during the First Round.