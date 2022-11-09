T20 World Cup 2022: Who Will Reach Final If IND vs ENG Semifinal Gets Washed Out?

In the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia rain has acted to be the biggest villain as it affected the results of many games in the Super 12 stage of the marquee tournament. Many matches saw no results as rain played spoilsport and restricted some of the games to the DLS method.

While it may not have a major impact on Group 2 as it was only South Africa vs Zimbabwe that was washed out with both sharing a point in the points table, it cause trouble for Group 1 during the Super 12s. New Zealand, England, and Australia had their matches abandoned due to heavy showers which resulted in major shuffling in the standings. All three teams shared the same points but net run-rate became the differentiating factor among them. New Zealand and England qualified for the semis leaving the hosts out of the final four spots.

Keeping this in mind precautionary measures have already been taken ahead of the semi-final clash between India and England as there is a provision for a reserve day in the match if it gets spoiled by the rain.

A minimum of 10 overs are required to be bowled in the second innings to constitute a match for both the semi-finals and the final, which is an increase of five overs compared to what it used to be during the group stage. It is also been stated that the match will resume from the same position on the reserve day.

If just in case the reserve day gets washed out too, the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules state that the team which is in first place in the points table will be declared the winner and qualify for the final.

In that case, if India vs England match gets abandoned even on the reserve day, India, who topped Group 2 with eight points, will qualify for the final as England finished second in the Group 1 points table with seven points.

India have a slight edge against England in the head-to-head encounters as the Men In Blue have won 12 games while the Three Lions have won only 10 games.

India enjoy another advantage of knowing the conditions at Adelaide Oval, having played against Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage. On the other hand, England will be playing at Adelaide for the first time in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

In that match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli remained scored an unbeaten 64* off 44 balls. In his 14 innings across formats at the same venue, King Kohli has hit 907 runs at an average of 75.58.

As per the weather conditions according to weather.com, there will be morning clouds followed by the afternoon sun. The weather will be partly cloudy at night while the temperature for Thursday, November 10 will roam around 13-22 degrees Celcius. Chances of rainfall are between 8-18% only while humidity will be around 73-82%.