T20 World Cup 2022: Which Teams Can Sail Into Semis? Group 1 Qualification Scenarios Explained

Defending champions Australia will hope that there will be no rain in upcoming matches. (Photo: @ICC Twitter)

After two washed-out matches of Group 1 in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup due to rain, the qualification for the semifinal is still wide open for all six teams. The clash between Ireland and Afghanistan and hosts Australia's fixture against England got abandoned at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

All four teams were given one point each after rain played spoilsport in their matches. New Zealand are leading the table in Group 1 with three points in two games after a win and a no result with a hefty +4.450 net run rate (NRR) while bottom-sitter Afghanistan have two points in three matches by virtue of two abandoned games against New Zealand and Ireland.

In the six-team group, Asia Cup champions are at second-last place with two points after a win and a loss in two clashes. Interestingly, three teams including England (+0.239 NRR), Ireland (-1.170 NRR) and Australia (-1.555) have the same three points and are only separated by better net run rate to second, third and fourth positions respectively.

Point to note here is that hosts Australia have the worst NRR in the Group 1.

With two matches remaining of most of the teams barring New Zealand and Sri Lanka, who have three matches left in Super 12 stage, it became a group of death as their is no outright team who is set to play the semifinal as all teams are equally competitive.

Currently, last year's runners-up Blackcaps and England have the best possibility to make it to the final four.

Matches ahead for each Team in Group 1

New Zealand: Sri Laka, England and Ireland

England: New Zealand and Sri Lanka

Australia: Ireland and Afghanistan

Ireland: Australia and New Zealand

Sri Lanka: New Zealand, Afghanistan and England

Afghanistan: Sri Lanka and Australia

Front runners for semifinal spots

As per the current standings, with three matches to play, New Zealand have the best chance to make it to the knockout stage. With two games against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, England will face a tough battle to secure a semifinal spot as a loss against any of the sides will derail their hopes.

Whereas, Australia have a strong chance to qualify and better their NRR as they face off against Ireland and Afghanistan. For the Irish side, it seems a herculean task to win against both New Zealand and Australia.

Lastly, if Sri Lanka pull out three wins against New Zealand, Afghanistan and England they will surely make it to the semifinal and even two hefty wins will also do the job for the island nation. There is nothing left for Afghanistan to give a try.