'When We Search For Excuses, We Don't Grow': Harsha Bhogle's Firm Reply To Bangladesh's 'Fake Fielding' Allegation

Cricket commentator and expert Harsha Bhogle has criticised Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan for accusing Indian star player Virat Kohli of fake fielding and said that making excuses after the loss doesn't allow the growth.

In the tense clash of Group 2 at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, India got better of Bangladesh by five runs (DLS) in a thrilling encounter. After the match, Bangladesh was not in the mood to gracefully accept the defeat as they accused Kohli of fake fielding during the game.

"On the fake fielding incident, the truth is that nobody saw it. The umpires didn't, the batters didn't and we didn't either. Law 41.5 does make provision for penalising fake fielding (the umpire still has to interpret it thus) but no one saw it. So what do you do!," Bhogle tweeted.

"I don't think anyone can complain about the ground being wet. Shakib was right when he said it should favour the batting side. The umpires and curators have to keep the game going till it is not possible to do so. And they handled it very well so that minimum time was lost.

"So, for my friends in Bangladesh, please don't look at fake fielding or wet conditions as a reason for not reaching the target. If one of the batters had stayed till the end, Bangladesh could have won it. We are all guilty of it....when we search for excuses, we don't grow," he added.

The incident happened in the seventh over of Bangladesh's innings and it went unnoticed when Kohli imitated as if he was relaying an Arshdeep Singh throw from the deep. The ground umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown failed to take notice of it and it was also out of the vision of the batters Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

"Certainly the field was wet and it had an impact and everyone saw that and eventually what I felt is that when we were talking there was a fake throw and it could have been a five-run penalty and that could have gone our way but unfortunately even that didn't come," Nurul Hasan said.

The ICC's Law 41.5, pertaining to unfair play, prohibits the “deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of the batter”, and if an incident is deemed to be a breach, the umpire can declare that particular delivery as a dead ball awarding the batting side five runs.

With the win over Bangladesh, India moved to the top spot of Group 2 standings with six points in four games.

Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 7.