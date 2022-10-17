T20 World Cup 2022: Wanted To Give Him A Challenge Of Bowling The Final Over, Says Rohit Sharma On Shami's Last Over Heroics

India defeated Australia by six runs in their first official warm-up fixture at Brisbane Cricket Ground on Monday thanks to Mohammed Shami's last over fireworks. India skipper Rohit Sharma said using Shami at the death over was always in the team's plan.

Shami recently joined the Indian team in Brisbane after being named Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for T20 World Cup before the warm-up encounter. The seamer bowled only one over in the match and that too the last over where he not only defended 11 runs but also picked three wickets while giving just four runs.

"He (Shami) is coming back after a long time, so we wanted to give him an over. Wanted to give him a challenge and let him bowl the final over, and you saw what he did," Rohit said after the match.

Put in to bat first, India showed an all-round performance in the match as they posted 186/7 in 20 overs and bundle out Australia for 180. Apart from Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged two wickets while Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped one wicket each.

KL Rahul took 33 balls to take his score to 57 laced with 3 sixes and 6 fours while Suryakumar Yadav's fifty came off 33 balls studded with a six and 6 fours.



Rohit feels that his side should improve in death overs while batting as they fell 10-15 short of the desired total.

"We batted well, towards the end we could have added 10-15 more. We wanted to stay till the end, which Surya did. It was a good pitch where you could trust the bounce which our batters did. You have to be smart while playing with big boundaries. Getting them is important but getting singles and twos to accumulate 8-9 in an over is just as key," Rohit said.

"We have focused on that since Perth. We need to improve at the death. We need to change lengths and tactics. Sometimes hitting the deck is a good option," he added.

India will next take on last year's runners-up New Zealand in their last warm-up fixture in Brisbane on October 19. India will play their opening T20 World Cup game against arch-rivals Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.