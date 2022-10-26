T20 World Cup 2022: Virender Sehwag's Strong Statement After Indian Team Served ‘Cold Food’

Former India swashbuckling batter Virender Sehwag has slammed the organisers of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia after Men in Blue complained of being served cold food following their practice session in Sydney on Tuesday ahead of the clash against Netherlands.

The veteran batter asserted that India is better in terms of hospitality than many western countries as the home to the world's second-largest population maintains 'highest standards' while playing the role of the host nation.

"Gone are the days when one used to think that the Western countries offer so good hospitality. India are way ahead of most western countries when it comes to providing hospitality of the highest standards," tweeted the former Indian opener.

Gone are the days when one used to think that the Western countries offer so good hospitality. India are way ahead of most western countries when it comes to providing hospitality of the highest standards. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 26, 2022

According to news reports, the post-practice menu reportedly included custom sandwiches and Indian players are not being provided with hot food, which according to BCCI sources is a must after an intense training session.

"The food that was offered to Team India was not good. They were just given sandwiches and they have also told ICC that food provided after a practice session in Sydney was cold and not good," news agency ANI quoted a BCCI source as saying.



However, ICC intervened and promised to resolve the matter at the earliest after the incident came to light.

The Indian Team on Tuesday attended an optional training session where Indian pacers and some other members including Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel were rested. It is learnt that the after-practice food included custom sandwiches along with fruits and falafel (very common in this part of the world).

India are gearing up for their second clash of the tournament against Netherlands, slated to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, October 27.