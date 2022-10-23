T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli One Knock Away From Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Record In ICC Events

Former India skipper Virat Kohli and records can't stay apart from each other. The in-form star player will be chasing another feat when he steps on the field against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup encounter at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

This time, Kohli will look to surpass the legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar for the most fifty-plus scores in the ICC events. The 33-year-old is just one big knock away from surpassing his batting role model.

Currently, both veteran batter and Kohli have 23 fifty-plus scores each to their name in ICC events. A half-century against Pakistan would take Virat one step ahead of Sachin in the list.

Tendulkar has a total of 7 hundreds and 16 half-centuries to his name in ICC events. Kohli, on the other hand, has 2 centuries and 21 fifties to his name.



Kohli has been enjoying stellar form since his return from a month-long break in the Asia Cup. His form will be vital for India in their hope to lift the second title of the shortest format of cricket.

Kohli has played 109 T20I matches and amassed 3712 runs, the second highest after skipper Rohit Sharma in the T20Is. His average is 50 above in T20I cricket with a strike rate of above 130. Kohli has accumulated 33 half-centuries and a hundred in T20I cricket.

In a video posted by International Cricket Council (ICC), Kohli talked about the challenges and excitement of playing in such high-pressure games and the importance of believing in one's capabilities.

"You wake up excited for these kind of games. You feel grateful to be a part of this game, that you play this game and not watch it as a spectator. Go out there and be sure of who you are and have faith in your abilities," said the former India captain.

The right-hander also shared his views on playing against a good opposition as Pakistan while playing it at Melbourne.

"It is a tough place to play. These guys will test you to the hilt. Not just with your technique or your game, but mentally as well," said Kohli.