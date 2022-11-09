T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Hit By Harshal Patel's Delivery In Nets Ahead Of Semifinal | Watch

After avoiding the injury scare on skipper Rohit Sharma, India star batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday was hit on the groin during the net session at Adelaide Oval on the eve of the semifinal clash against England.

Men in Blue are sweating it hard for their semis and Kohli was seen facing bowlers in nets during which pacer Harshal Patel's delivery hit on batter's groin and Kohli was seen in immense pain after the blow.

However, Kohli looked fine after taking a brief break for low jumps and continued his batting session.

Scary moment for Virat Kohli, Harshal Patel ball hit him in the nets. pic.twitter.com/iIUyit9XgL — Aru★ (@Aru_Ro45) November 9, 2022

Kohli has been enjoying stellar form in the tournament so far with 246 runs including three half-centuries. The former skipper is the leading run-getter in the marquee event and also became the highest scorer in T20 World Cup history surpassing former Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene.

On Tuesday, India skipper Rohit sustained a blow on his right forearm during the throwdown. The Hitman got hit during his optional practice session in the nets and was seen in a lot of pain.

He applied the magic spray and tried to rejoin his practice session but he aborted it as he was in pain after facing one ball.

Rohit stayed outdoors icing his injured forearm and was seen talking with mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton.

In the pre-match press conference, Rohit said: "I was hit yesterday but it seems to be fine now. There was a little bruise but it is absolutely fine now."

Men in Blue will look to seal their spot for the final by outclassing England in the semifinal at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. India are aiming to end the ICC title drought at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.