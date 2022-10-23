T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Gets Emotional, Rohit Sharma Lifts Him In Joy After Win Over Pakistan | Watch

Virat Kohli stole the show with his heroic unbeaten 82-run knock at the T20 World Cup opening clash against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The star batter was in full of emotions after the match-winning knock which guided India to a four-wicket win.

Kohli was seen in tears of joy as he took his side over the line which once looked like an impossible task as India lost four wickets early chasing 160.

In a heartwarming gesture, India skipper Rohit Sharma lifted Kohli was his match-winning knock. The celebrations were followed by other teammates joining Kohli in the middle and congratulating him.

Kohli played the anchor knock and kept his composure till the as it went down to the wire with 16 required off the final over. He remained unbeaten on 82 as he saw R Ashwin hit the winning runs against Mohammad Nawaz in the final over.

India were 45-4 off 10 overs, halfway through their chase. Kohli and Pandya launched a fightback with a century stand that left India needing 16 off the final over from a nervous Mohammad Nawaz, who peppered it with wides and no-balls to help them to their target.

After Dinesh Karthik (1) was stumped by an alert Mohammed Rizwan, Nawaz bowled a wide and Ravichandran Ashwin scored the most important boundary of his career. Kohli and Pandya scripted a 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket which set the tone of the match for India after losing four wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav (15) and Axar Patel (2) too were bagged cheaply leaving India a spot of bother in the early overs.

Earlier, put in to bat first, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 159/8 in their 20 overs despite losing their both openers early in the game.

Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed played knocks of 52* and 51 respectively to get past Pakistan's score to the 150-run mark.

For India, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya scalped three wickets each.