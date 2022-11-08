T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli 'Enjoying The Process' Ahead Of Semifinal Clash Against England | Watch

STAR performer Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the semifinal clash against England in the ongoing T20 World Cup at Australia. The in-form batter is sweating it hard in the nets to deliver best of his abilities during the mega encounter.

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup history and also in this edition with 246 runs including three unbeaten half-centuries.

Taking to Instagran the former Indian skipper shared a video from a net session where he can be seen middling his shots perfectly with an ease.

"Enjoying the process," he captioned the post.

The 34-year-old has always been seen in the nets either practicing or assiting his fellow teammates about the shot selection as he was last seen with KL Rahul where he advised him to stay focused and adjust on his foot movement.

Rahul then scored back-to-back fifties against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to regain his form in the tournament.Kohli will look to continue his stellar form in the final stages of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Apart from Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav has proved himself as the best in the shortest format of the game. He continued his purple patch and had a remarkable innings against Zimbabwe where he remained unbeaten by scoring 61 runs off 25 balls. He is the third highest leading run-scorer in the marquee tournament having scored 225 runs with three fifty plus scores.

Indian opener Rahul too looks back in form after recovering from streaks of low scores while skipper Rohit Sharma is yet to click in the tournament apart from his fifty against the Netherlands.

After having a spectacular run in the Super 12s and leading the Group 2 points table, Men in Blue are eyeing to clinch a win against Jos Buttler's England to book a spot for summit clash. India will lock horns against England in semifinal encounter at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.