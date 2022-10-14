T20 World Cup 2022: Umran Malik Should Have Been Picked In The Indian Squad, Says Brett Lee

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has expressed his disappointment over the non-inclusion of young speedster Umran Malik in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup Down Under.

Umran earned a name for himself during the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League after he impressed with his rocking pace and control over his line and length. The 22-year-old can bowl at the pace of 150 plus kmph consistently in the shortest format of the game. He made his India debut against Ireland in July this year and played three T20I matches in which he got two scalped.

"Umran Malik is bowling at 150 km per hour. I mean when you have the best car in the world, and you leave it in the garage, then what's the point of having that car? Umran Malik should have been picked in the Indian squad for the World Cup," Lee told Khaleej Times.

According to the legendary pacer, conditions in Australia would have suited Umran's bowling and his additional speed would have been an advantage to the team.

"Yes, he is young, yes, he is raw, but he bowls at 150 kmph, so get him in the team, get him to Australia where the ball flies through. It's different when you have a guy bowling at 140 kmph and a guy who is bowling at 150 kmph."

In absence of India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back injury, Lee believes it will put pressure on senior pacers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"The fact is that Jasprit Bumrah suffered the back injury, it's huge blow to India's chances (at the World Cup). I am not saying they can't do it. They are a wonderful side, but a strong Indian side is a side that has Jasprit Bumrah. That would put pressure on guys like Bhuvneshwar Kumar," added Lee.

India have named Mohammed Shami as a replacement for Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad while Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been added as backups who will travel to Australia soon.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.