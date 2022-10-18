T20 World Cup 2022: UAE's Meiyappan Claims 1st Hat-Trick Of Tournament Against Sri Lanka | Watch

UAE's Karthik Meiyappan became the first player to scalp the hat-trick in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

The spinner achieved the feat in the Round 1 clash against Sri Lanka at Kardinia Park in Geelong and became the first UAE player to bag a hat-trick in T20Is.

Sri Lanka were at the loss of three wickets with Pathum Nissanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa at the crease before the 15th over. Meiyappan came to deliver the 15th over and dismantled Sri Lanka's middle order by getting three successive wickets in an over.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa's attempt to go inside-out saw him hole out in the deep to Kashif Daud. Charith Asalanka departed for a golden duck as he nicked the ball to Vriitya Aravind.

Facing the hat-trick ball, skipper Dasun Shanaka had no answer to the wonderful googly that found the gap between bat and pad and rattled his stumps as Meiyappan wheeled off in celebration.

That’s the Hat-trick!



On either side of the hat-trick, it was Sri Lanka who dominated the game for the most part. The opening partnership worth 42 runs between Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis got the Asia Cup champions off to a great start. Despite the wicket of Mendis in the fifth over, Shanaka's men were the happier side at the end of the Powerplay with over 50 runs.

This was followed by a 50-run stand between Dhananjaya de Silva and Nissanka. The all-rounder was the aggressor between the two, smashing a 21-ball 33 consisting of three fours and a six before a run-out brought his innings to a premature end.

Nissanka (74), who got to his fifty in the same over as the hat-trick, got a move on and helped Sri Lanka post a competitive total of 152/8. A blinder from Basil Hameed brought an end to his innings where he scored almost half of Sri Lanka's team total.

Sri Lanka and UAE are in the hunt for their first win of the tournament. Both the team suffered defeats in their respective first games – Namibia pulled off an upset win in the first game of the tournament against the Asia Cup Champions while Netherlands clinched a last-over thriller against UAE.

It's not just about the two points for the Islanders as they have a deficit in the net run rate that they need to overcome against the UAE.

Sri Lanka will now be looking to restrict UAE to a small total to make a jump in the points column as well as the net run rate.