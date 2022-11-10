T20 World Cup 2022: Netizens Troll KL Rahul For Disappointing Show In Semifinal Against England

KL Rahul walks after getting out during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match against Netherlands. (Photo: ANI)

India opener KL Rahul on Thursday failed to had a good outing in the ongoing semifinal against England at Adelaide Oval as he departed after scoring just five runs.

In the second over of the match, Chris Woakes got the better of Rahul as he was caught behind the stumps by skipper Jos Buttler, giving India early blow in the match.

His dismissal didn't go well with netizens as memes flooded on Twitter critising the batter for having a bad day at office.

I call KL Rahul Fraud for a reason. He is unable to score in important matches and under the pressure. And his non performance pressurises the team ultimately.



This is why

KL Rahul is the Biggest FRAUD in world cricket.#INDvsENG — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) November 10, 2022

Just Kl Rahul , doing what he does the Best . Big Dissapointment #KLRahul #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/UXWuTq2TtI — Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) November 10, 2022

Important match exists.

KL Rahul : pic.twitter.com/7PWuP9eNjw — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) November 10, 2022

The scenario would have been different he had scored one six in the match or prolonged his stay at the crease. The right-handed opener is just one six away from completing 100 sixes in the T20I cricket.

He will become the third Indian to reach this milestone and will join the likes of Virat Kohli who has 116 sixes to his name and India skipper Rohit Sharma who tops the leaderboard with 182 sixes in T20 Internationals.

Rahul who had a slow start in the ongoing T20 World Cup with a tale of low scores of 4,9,9 against Pakistan, Netherlands, and South Africa respectively came back in form by scoring back-to-back fifties against Bangladesh (50 off 32 balls) and Zimbabwe (51 off 35 balls).