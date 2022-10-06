T20 World Cup 2022: Team India Departs For Australia In Hope Of Second Title

India's T20 World Cup squad led by skipper Rohit Sharma has left for Australia for the upcoming marquee event in hope of bringing the trophy for the second time in the country.

After the conclusion of the T20I series against South Africa which India won by 2-1, the 14-member squad on Thursday morning took a plane for Down Under.

Taking to Twitter BCCI shared a picture of the Australia-bound squad and wrote," Picture perfect Let's do this #TeamIndia @cricketworldcup, here we come."

Heading to the T20 World Cup, India will miss the services of their premier players Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja as both have been ruled out of the tournament owing to injuries.

Axar Patel has pitched himself as a replacement for experienced Jadeja but Bumrah's replacement is still an unanswered question by the BCCI.

India have faced a lot of issues in their bowling especially in death overs in recent events like Asia Cup and series' against Australia and South Africa.

India's pace bowling totally exposed themselves in the home conditions in absence of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Ace pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also conceded a lot of runs in last overs of the innings while Arshdeep Singh put on and off performance. Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar showed some impressive bowling in the series against Proteas but both are still getting their rhythm after making come back from injuries.

Batting is a boon for India as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are in stellar form in the recent matches. Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik are also showing great intent with the bat whenever they get a chance to prove themselves.

Men in Blue will also look to give much-needed game time to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant before the main event.

India will start their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23. Before that, India will play warm-up games against defending champions Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 respectively.



India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.