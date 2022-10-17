T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav Says ‘Maarne ka mood nahi ho raha hai', gets dismissed next ball | Watch

India star batter Suryakumar Yadav has continued his stellar form in Australia as he hit a half-century in the warm-up match against the hosts on Monday.

During his 33-ball knock, he smashed 6 fours and a six at Brisbane Cricket Ground. Suryakumar completed his fifty off 32 balls and got out on the next ball. He was caught and bowl by Kane Richardson in the 20th over of the Indian innings.

A ball before his dismissal, Suryakumar was caught on stump mic saying "maarne ka mood hi nahi ho raha yaar" (Just not in the mood to hit big today, man).

Earlier, fifties from KL Rahul (57)and Suryakumar guided India to 186/7 in 20 overs after Australia skipper Aaron Finch put India to bat first.

Chasing 187, Australia had a solid start to their innings but lost the momentum in the death overs and lost six wickets in the last three overs. The Aussies were reduced to 159/4 in 17.2 overs to 180 all out in 20 overs. Mohammed Shami picked three wickets off his final over and a run-out too. Shami only bowled one over in the match that too final over defending 11 overs. India got better of Australia as they won the match by six runs.

For India, apart from Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also scalped two wickets. For Australia, Aaron Finch played the captain’s knock of 76 runs off 54 while Mitchell Marsh scored 35 off 18.

India will next take on last year's runners-up New Zealand in their last warm-up fixture in Brisbane on October 19.

India will play their opening T20 World Cup game against arch-rivals Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.