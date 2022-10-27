T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav Says 'Lao Bhaiya Dedo' While Receiving POTM Award | Watch

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav struck an explosive half-century against Netherlands after failing to impress with the bat in the side's opening T20 World Cup fixture. India outclassed Netherlands by 56 runs to register their second win of the competition in the Super 12 stage.

Suryakumar amassed 25-ball fifty and remained unbeaten on 51* laced with seven fours and a six. He finished India's innings with a six and also completed his fifty on the final ball of the 20th over.

Apart from the middle-order batter, skipper Rohit Sharma (53) and Virat Kohli (62*) also smashed the fifties to power India to 179/2 in 20 overs.

Suryakumar was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) accolade after the match. During the presentation ceremony, Suryakumar looked little eager to receive the trophy and was caught saying 'Lao bhaiya dedo' to the guest.

When asked about his knock Suryakumar said, "I was just trying to express myself when I went in to bat. The situation was very simple, I just had to up the tempo at that time. I took one ball today (to get going), but the message was loud and clear. We had to get about 8-10 an over and get a total which our bowlers could defend easily. Very happy with the way things went. Really enjoying batting with him (Kohli), the thoughts are very clear when we both are batting. If I get few boundaries earlier then our partnership needs to be stretched and that's what we are doing."

With this win, India have moved to the top in Group 2 with two points in as many games. The Netherlands are at the bottom and has yet to score a point after two losses.

Netherlands finished at 123/9 in their 20 overs, with Shariz Ahmad (16*) and Paul van Meekeren (14*) at the crease.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9), Axar Patel (2/18), Arshdeep Singh (2/27) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) took two scalps each. Shami got one wicket.