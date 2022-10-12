T20 World Cup 2022: Sunil Gavaskar Picks This Pacer As Jasprit Bumrah's Replacement

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar has backed Mohammed Siraj over experienced Mohammed Shami for injured Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Shami is being touted as the first-choice pacer to replace Bumrah in the marquee event. However, Siraj has made a strong case for himself after putting up a great outing in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa. Siraj bagged five wickets in the three-match series and was named the Player of the Series.

On the other hand, Shami has been out of the national side for almost three months. He last featured for India in an ODI against England in July while his last T20I came in November last year. Shami was set to return in India colours for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa but COVID-19 delayed his return to the side.

“I’d go for Siraj because he has been bowling well; Shami has not played for a while. And to hit your steps straight away in a World Cup, yes, there are a couple of warm-up matches,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“As of now, nobody has been selected as the 15th player. I don’t know…has he gone with the team to Australia? He hasn’t gone. So he has played no cricket. And that’s a concern,” he added.

The veteran cricketer also mentioned that Shami lack match time after recovering from COVID-19 while Siraj has the advantage of playing for India in recent matches.

“No doubting his quality. Just the fact that he (Shami) has not played any cricket. It’s never easy to come back after Covid. Your stamina can be a little bit of suspect – I know it’s a four-over game in T20I cricket. But look at the way Siraj has been bowling. He’s bowling brilliantly,” Gavaskar concluded.

India will face Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23 in their first game of the T20 World Cup but before that, they will play warm-up matches against hosts and reigning champions Australia and last year's runners-up New Zealand on October 17 and 19 respectively.