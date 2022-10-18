T20 World Cup 2022: Sunil Gavaskar Gives Birthday Gift To Babar Azam Ahead Of IND vs PAK Clash | Watch

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar met Pakistan skipper Babab Azam and wished him a belated happy birthday and also presented him with a gift. This year, Babar had a special birthday celebration as it happened with captains of all the teams participating in the T20 World Cup.

On Saturday, he had turned 28, the day ICC had organised a special press conference featuring all the captains of the team participating in the World Cup.

Babar is one of the best batters in recent times across formats. The veteran Indian captain shared his cricketing knowledge with Babar and at last gave him an autographed cap.

Pakistan Cricket on Monday shared a video on Twitter and captioned the post, "Babar Azam meets Sunil Gavaskar."

Gavaskar was heard telling Babar, "If your shot selection is right then there is no problem. Play your shot according to the situation and everything will be fine."

Pakistan's supporting staff was also present during the occasion including batting coach Mohammad Yousuf and former legends like Saqlain Mushtaq.

Pakistan will eye to lift their second title in the competition after finishing as a semifinalist in the last edition. Babar-led side will open their campaign against arch-rivals India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.

"The middle order has stepped up in the last two matches. When you get such performances right before the World Cup, you gain a lot of confidence as a team, and I believe our middle order will perform. We are backing them. The way Ifti [Iftikhar Ahmed] and especially Nawaz, and before that Shadab [Khan] played, the middle order is chipping in. And these are good signs for us before the World Cup," Babar had said.