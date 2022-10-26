T20 World Cup 2022: Sunil Gavaskar Flags India's 'Only Concern' Ahead of Clash Against Netherlands

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has flagged an area of concern for Men in Blue ahead of their clash against Netherlands in the ongoing T20 World Cup. India registered a four-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan in a nail-biting humdinger at Melbourne Cricket Ground to start their campaign in the marquee event but there were a lot of learning points from that game for India.

Gavaskar pointed out India skipper Rohit Sharma's form who has not been in great touch of late. In the high-intensity game against Pakistan, Rohit only got four runs and failed to give a solid start to the side. The right-handed batter got the highest score of 46* in the home T20I series against Australia and South Africa before departing to Australia for the shortest format World Cup. His 20-ball 46 not out came in the second T20I against Australia in Nagpur last month.



"The only concern really has been that Rohit Sharma of late has not quite scored with the same capability we know him to. I think if he gets going it really makes people’s life really easy for people to follow," Gavaskar told India Today

The veteran batter further talked about the importance of scoring runs as an opener as it sets the foundation for the upcoming batters to play their game freely in the clash. Both KL Rahul (4) and Rohit were bagged cheaply against Pakistan, leaving the pressure on Virat Kohli to show his ability which he did with his 82-run unbeaten knock to guide his side over the line.

"A good platform is what everyone looks at. You give a good platform, a good start and it makes that much easier for somebody coming down at four or five to start hitting the ball from the first ball. They don’t have to give themselves time to settle in, they don't have to give themselves time to steady the ship, like India had to do against Pakistan when they were four wickets down for 31. So, even if you get a slightly slower start, maybe get to about 40 after losing 1 wicket, that is a much better platform than 31/4," Gavaskar said.

India will face off against Netherlands at Sydney Cricket Ground in their second fixture of Group 2 on Thursday, October 27.