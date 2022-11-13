T20 World Cup 2022: Stokes Is Ultimate Competitor In Anything He Does, Says England Skipper Buttler After Title Win

Following his side's T20 World Cup win after a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final, England captain Jos Buttler heaped praises on all-rounder Ben Stokes, saying that he is an "ultimate competitor in anything he does."

Top performances from Sam Curran and Ben Stokes powered England to their second ICC T20 World Cup title after 2010, as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping low-scoring final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

"It is (the icing on the cake). To win the T20 World Cup now, immensely proud of everyone here. It has been a long journey and few changes but we are reaping the rewards of how we have played in the last few years. It's been a fantastic tournament. We went to Pakistan before coming here, which was a valuable time for the group and this felt a long way after the Ireland match but the character we showed from thereon in must-win games is amazing," said Buttler in a post-match presentation about the tournament and England's tour to Pakistan before the tournament.

"He (Matthew Motts, white-ball head coach) has fitted in really well. We have got a few Australians in the coaching staff with us in this tournament and he has led the coaching staff really well, gives the players great freedom," said Buttler about the coaching staff of the team.

About spinner Adil Rashid's performance in the match, the skipper said, "Huge swing in the game, that was a fantastic over from Adil. He has been outstanding for us in the last three games, just the guy who makes things happen and his performance was outstanding. When you hit the right length there was a little bit of movement and they were obviously bowling at a good pace, not easy at all."

On Stokes' match-winning knock, Buttler said, "And that man again, Ben Stokes is there at the end. He is the ultimate competitor in anything he does and has the experience to bank on as well. He timed it perfectly, the impetus that he and Moeen Ali had just took it away from Pakistan."

Coming to the match, put to bat first by England, Pakistan was reduced to 137/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood (38) and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored most of their side's runs.

Sam Curran (3/12) was the leading bowler for England in the finals. Spinner Adil Rashid (2/22) and pacer Chris Jordan (2/27) also got some crucial wickets. Ben Stokes got one wicket.

Chasing 138, England was reduced to 45/3 in 5.3 overs. But a 48-run stand between Ben Stokes (52* off 49 balls with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (19 off 13 balls) swung the game in England's favour and they won their second title, their first since 2010.

Haris Rauf (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Shaheen, Wasim and Shadab picked one each.

Curran clinched the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning spell in the finals.