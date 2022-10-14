T20 World Cup 2022: Star-Studded Pakistan Look To Solve Middle-Order Concern To Lift Second Title

Recent tri-series T20I win against New Zealand and Bangladesh will give a much-needed boost to Pakistan after the 4-3 loss against England in the home T20I series and ending up as runners-up in the Asia Cup. Pakitan will be led by skipper Babar Azam, their one of the key batters in the side.

The strongest point of the Pakistan squad is their opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar. Both players are in prolific forms and produced consistent results for the team in recent years. Rizwan sits at the top spot in the batters ranking while the skipper is at third place separated by Indian star Suryakumar Yadav, who is placed at the second spot.

Despite having the top guns in the opening, Pakistan lacks consistency in middle-order. The side has failed to find reliable middle-order batters. Mohammad Nawaz has returned to form in the tri-series competition but Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah and Haider Ali haven't had a great outing in recent games.

The positive for Pakistan is that their premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is fit to play in the T20 World Cup from their opening game against India. He will be supported by youngster Naseem Shah, who has been in phenomenal form with his bowling. Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf will be the other two pacers in the squad.

Shadab Khan and Mohammad Wasim will play the role of spinners while the former can contribute with the bat too. Usman Qadir is another spinning option available for Pakistan in the squad.

Pakistan batters have the tendency of letting the side down in the ICC mega events and their too much dependency on openers will create obstacles in their hopes of lifting the title. If Pakistan can overcome these challenges, they have the strength to play in the finals of the tournament.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.