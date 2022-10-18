T20 World Cup 2022: Spirited Afghanistan Hoping For Better Finish This Year

Despite being a regular participant in the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan are yet to achieve big in the ICC marquee event. Mohammad Nabi-led side has all the arsenal in their inventory to get the better of any opponent in the tournament.

Afghanistan secured automatic qualification to the Super 12 stage by virtue of their seventh-place finish at the 2021 World Cup in the UAE – their best finish in the tournament to date.

This year the T20 World Cup is being played in Australia which will preferably not suit the Asian nation but it will be a learning curve for the side to prove their mettle in challenging conditions.

Afghanistan will face tough competition in their Group 1 from England, New Zealand and defending champions Australia while the two spots will be filled by the teams playing the Round 1.

Nabi has a tough task at his hands to take his team to the next round of the competition after gathering experience by playing in major T20 tournaments across the globe.

T20 World Cup History

Ever since Afghanistan made their debut in the 2010 T20 World Cup, they have been showing great improvement in their performance in each passing year.

It was not until their third tournament that they tasted victory for the first time, chasing down Hong Kong’s 153 off just 18 overs, though it was not enough to see them through to the knockout stage.

That status finally arrived in 2016, when a hat-trick of group-stage victories saw them through to the Super 10, where they were pulled off a thrilling six-run victory over eventual champions West Indies in the pair’s first-ever international meeting.

Now household names of T20 cricket, the ever-present Nabi and Rashid Khan finished with identical figures of two for 26 as Daren Sammy and co were left red-faced.

Current Form

Afghanistan lack consistency be it in bilateral series or the ICC or multi-nation tournament. In this year's Asia Cup, Afghanistan had a perfect start when they defeated Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the beginning of the tournament to advance to the next round. But the side failed to secure any victory in the Super 4 stage of the tournament and were knocked out from the second round after facing three defeats.

Best Batters

Captain Nabi and vice-captain Najibullah Zadran certainly led by example at last year’s World Cup in UAE and Oman.

Zadran top-scored for his country with 172 throughout the tournament and a high score of 73, while Nabi’s average of 63.50 was streets ahead of his nearest teammate.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz promised much ahead of the last World Cup but the 20-year-old struggled to make a lasting impression.

He has since hit two ODI hundreds – against the Netherlands and Bangladesh – and will hope that this is the tournament which sees him deliver on his potential.

Best Bowlers

The conditions down under may not be best suited to Afghanistan, who so often rely on the star trio of Nabi, Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman to spin them to victory.

So, the addition of right-arm quick Saleem Safi is an astute one and he will be expected to support Naveen-ul-Haq, who is the only out-and-out quick to retain his place from the last World Cup, with Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib omitted from the 15-man squad.

Afghanistan squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.

Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.