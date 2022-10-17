T20 World Cup 2022: Shami Seems A Good Replacement For Jasprit Bumrah, Says Sachin Tendulkar

Former India legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar believes that experienced pacer Mohammed Shami is a 'good replacement' for injured speedster Jasprt Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Shami proved his mettle in the first warm-up fixture against Australia as he grabbed three wickets in the final over of the innings and successfully defended 11 runs and handed India a six-run win at Brisbane Cricket Ground. It was Shami's first match after recovering from COVID-19 which ruled him out of the home series against Australia and South Africa.

"Bumrah not being there is a big loss and we obviously needed a strike bowler. An out and out genuine fast bowler, who could attack batters and get wickets. Shami has proven that and he seems a good replacement," Tendulkar told PTI in an exclusive interview.

The maestro seemed very impressed with young left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, who has shown a lot of heart in his short international career so far.

"Arshdeep has shown a lot of promise and he looks a balanced guy. And whatever I have seen of him, he looks a committed fellow because you can see a player, you can make out looking at his mindset," the legendary batter said.

"What I really like is that if Arshdeep has a plan, he commits to it and that is really, really important in this format as batters are going out and playing those extra shots and some innovative ones. So if you have a plan, commit to it," he further added.

India haven't done too well in T20Is while defending but Tendulkar attributed a lot of that to conditions and toss.

"I think sometimes it is also the conditions and defending totals has been a problem. Conditions do change during the course of the game and chasing does become easier.

"At certain venues, toss becomes important when you know dew is going to be a factor. Whatever the runs you score, once the ball starts getting wet and the outfield gets wet, then you can still get out and score those extra runs than the side batting first," he signed off.