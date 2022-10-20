T20 World Cup 2022: Sachin Tendulkar Picks His Four Semifinalists, Includes Two Asian Teams

Former India legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has named his four semifinalists for the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. The veteran cricketer also picked two dark horses for the event who can go far in the tournament.

"I would obviously want India to be the champions but my top four would be India, Pakistan, Australia and England. New Zealand are dark horse as are South Africa... These are the conditions South Africans get to encounter at home in September-October. They are used to such conditions," Tendulkar told The Telegraph.

Tendulkar is hopeful that India will go deep in the marquee event. India will take on Pakistan in their opening clash of the tournament at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.

"Yes, we have a very good chance. This team is well-balanced and we have the combination to go out and deliver. In fact, I am quite hopeful of our chances and going the full distance," Tendulkar added.

The 49-year-old feels that Jasprit Bumrah's absence will not impact much to India as they've adapted to playing without him.

"Not having one of the best fast bowlers will obviously impact the team. Bumrah has always been someone who has been one of the prime players in the XI, a strike bowler, and a standout performer. But the positive thing is that the team has accepted this and moved on... because you can't get stuck by setbacks. His replacement, Mohammed Shami, is also experienced and capable, someone who has performed well in the past. He can be a worthy replacement and is already proving to be so," he said.