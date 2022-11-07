T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma's Fan Fined For Rs 6.5 Lakh For Invading Pitch During IND vs ZIM Clash

Indian fan was taken out of the pitch by security personnel in front of Rohit Sharma at MCG on Sunday. (Photo:

The Indian cricket team is always backed by their fans irrespective of the ground on which they play. The Rohit Sharma-led side is also enjoying the same support during the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

However, sometimes fans couldn't hold their emotions and breach the security guidelines to see their stars in person. Such an incident happened during India's clash against Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday when a young boy ran towards the middle of the ground to meet his favourite cricketer - Rohit Sharma during Zimbabwe's run chase. The fan was in tears after reaching close to the Indian skipper before he was controlled by ground security.

The security personnel were quick to respond and escorted the boy out of the ground. It is learned that the boy has been fined a whopping Rs 6.5 lakh for squashing the security at MCG.

The video of the incident which went viral on social media shows that Rohit rushed towards the security officials to keep a check on his fan and later signalled thumbs up to the boy.

Coming back to the match, India thrashed Zimbabwe by 71 runs in their final Super 12 encounter on Sunday to top the Group 2 points table with eight points.

Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 25-ball 61 decorated with 4 sixes and 6 fours and KL Rahul's 51 guided India to 186/5 in 20 overs after opting to bat first.

Chasing 187, Zimbabwe never really looked like a threat. Except for a 60-run stand for the sixth wicket between Sikandar Raza (34) and Ryan Burl (35), Indian bowlers had all the control. Zimbabwe were bundled out for 115 runs in 17.2 overs.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3/22) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Pacers Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya got two wickets each. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel grabbed one scalp each.