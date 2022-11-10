T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma In Tears After India's Semifinal Exit | Watch

India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen in tears while sitting at the dugout. (Photo: @SportyVishal Twitter)

India's wait to add another ICC title has further extended as Men in Blue suffered a 10-wicket loss against Englnad in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Certainly, a hard pill to swallow as this was the second ICC event where India failed in the semifinal in the last three years.

In the 2019 ODI World Cup, India made a semifinal exit after losing against New Zealand on the reserve day as rain affected the play on the match day.

After England's thumping win, India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen in tears after India's exit from the marquee event and was consoled by head coach Rahul Dravid in the dugout.

Rohit himself failed to give a flying start to the Indian team as he scored 28-ball 27 and India lost momentum in the powerplay. Even while defending the target Rohit made some wrong decisions which affected in game's result.

Jos Buttler (80 not out from 49 balls) and Alex Hales (86 not out from 47) made a chase of 169 look like a walk in the park in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 and their combined 170/0 saw records tumble.

The England pair's partnership passed the previous highest opening stand at a Men's T20 World Cup, 152 between Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, also made against India, in 2021.

And the winning runs took the English duo to an even bigger record. Their combined 170 is now the highest partnership for any wicket at any ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The record of 166 between Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara had stood for 12 years before Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw of South Africa surpassed it by two runs against Bangladesh earlier in this tournament.

Earlier, India posted 168/6 in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya (63 off 33 balls) and Virat Kohli (50 off 40 balls) were the stars for Men in Blue with the bat. They put on a crucial stand of 61-runs for the fourth wicket.



Pacer Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/43. Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes got a wicket each.