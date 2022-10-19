T20 World Cup 2022: Reece Topley Ruled Out Due To Ankle Injury

Ahead of their opening game against Afghanistan, England have suffered a major blow as pacer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup due to an ankle injury.

The speedster suffered ligament damage to his left ankle.

Topley sustained the injury before England’s tournament warm-up fixture on Monday against Pakistan in Brisbane whilst taking part in a fielding drill before the match. The results of the scan on Tuesday in Perth revealed the injury.

"He will be assessed throughout this week ahead of England’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup opening fixture against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday," England and Wales Cricket Board had said on Tuesday.

England have drafted Tymal Mills in the squad, having travelled to Australia as a reserve. Mills had played a key role in England's T20 World Cup campaign in 2021, but injury had cut down his time with the team then.

Luke Wood has been added as a travelling reserve. Wood will join the England party in due course.

Topley is England’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is in 2022, with 17 scalps in 16 games at an average of 28. He became an integral part of England’s T20 bowling attack, operating with the new ball and at the death.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.