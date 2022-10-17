T20 World Cup 2022: 'Preparing To Grab The Best Catch Of My Career': Hardik Pandya Shares His This Year's Goal

Ahead of their much anticipated T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has already set a high standard for himself as he not leaving any stone unturned to be the best version of himself on the field.

The 29-year-old is aiming to grab one of the best catches of his career during the ongoing shortest-format marquee event.

“My goal this year is to grab a catch which could be one of the best catch(es) of my career. I'm preparing for that,” Pandya said in a video posted on BCCI Twitter.

“God has been kind and my fitness has gone up (since the back surgery), I have been able to spend a lot of time on my fielding as well. For me, fielding has been natural but I always wanted to be exceptional on the field so luckily now with our fielding coach (TK) Diliep sir to work on my fielding, especially get those difficult ones,” he added.

Talking about the conditions and arriving more than two weeks before the commencement of the tournament Pandya said, “We reached Australia 17 days before the start of the World Cup. This gave us an opportunity to adapt ourselves according to the conditions here. For this, we are thankful to BCCI and team management. Whether you are a bowler or a batsman. The more time you spend in any given situation, the more benefit you will get,” Pandya said.

Since arriving in Australia for the T20 World Cup, India played two practice matches against Western Australia at the WACA ground. Of which, India won the first clash where Pandya scored 27 runs while the visitors lost their second game at the same venue.

"For me, it was almost the satisfaction. It's not all about the runs I scored, it's about what was my approach in the game and what was the situation like and how I adapted to it. I played 21 odd balls with the middle of the bat. That was positive for me. In Australia, it's about one inning, if you get that early in the tournament you can score a lot of the runs," he said.

India defeated Australia by six runs in their first ICC warm-up fixture at Brisbane Cricket Ground on Monday.

India will next take on last year's runners-up New Zealand in their last warm-up fixture in Brisbane on October 19.

India will play their opening T20 World Cup game against arch-rivals Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.