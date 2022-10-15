T20 World Cup 2022: 'Playing XI For India vs Pakistan Already Decided', Says Skipper Rohit Sharma

Ahead of India's iconic clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that the playing XI for the upcoming match has been decided and that all the players who made the cut have been informed the same for players to prepare well.

India is set to clash with Pakistan in the campaign opener of the 2022 T20 World Cup on October 23rd, the match is the most awaited sporting event among fans. The two arch-rivals will face each other at a stadium as iconic as the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the marquee event.

In a press conference on Saturday, Rohit Sharma said, "I don't believe in last-minute decisions. We want to keep our boys informed about team selection before so that they can prepare early. I already have my XI for the Pakistan match. Already those players are informed. I don't believe in a last-minute thing. I want them to prepare well. We understand the importance of the India vs Pakistan match but there is no point in talking every time, even when we met during Asia Cup, we keep talking about the families, which cars do you have."

"Teams have become fearless and we're looking to adopt the same approach. 140 used to be a winning total back then but now teams aim to reach there in 14-15 overs," he added.

Meanwhile, Sharma also commented on Jasprit Bumrah's replacement and said that it is good that Md Shami has been named.

"We have a practice session in Brisbane on Sunday and I am looking forward to seeing Shami," said the India captain.

Recently, the Indian camp has been trampled with player injuries that have been seen as a massive blow in previous bilaterals against Australia and South Africa. Bumrah, Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja will miss out on T20 WC this year.

Speaking on the same, Rohit said"You can't show disappointment in injuries, you need to look forward to what we can do. We have backed our other boys and we are backing them. Hope they deliver. We wanted to come here early and acclimatise to the situation. By the time we play Pakistan, we will be prepared. We don't believe in last-minute information, I don't want to believe in telling someone at the last minute that you are playing."

"Surya can be our X-Factor. Hope he can continue his great form. He is a very confident player and he has confidence and momentum by his side currently" he added.

India's T20 World Cup campaign begins with the highly-anticipated clash against, at the marquee event both India and Pakistan are part of Group 2 in the Super 12 stage alongside South Africa, and Bangladesh while two teams will join them from the qualifiers.