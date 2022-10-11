Players Getting Used To The Pace And Bounce Of Australia: India Batting Coach Ahead Of T20 World Cup

As the T20 World Cup 2022 is inching closer, the teams are giving their all in the practice sessions to get the best out of them in the marquee event. Indian team is no behind their competitors as the players are sweating it out on the field and putting in extra yards to make the outing memorable.

India batting coach Vikram Rathour explained that the side, which arrived days before their opening match, is adapting to the pace and bounce of the Australian conditions.

"The focus was on only about getting used to the conditions. We all knew that conditions in Australia are going to be different, especially the pace and bounce that is different from Indian surfaces. So the idea of coming here early and spend some time and practising here was to get used to these conditions and get used to the pace and bounce," Rathour said in a video posted on BCCI's Twitter.

"The boys have really worked hard and I think everybody has got some volumes in."

India will play two warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 respectively before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

In the video, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T Dilip also explained the drills of their respective departments.

"The bounce out here in Australia is totally different to what the last few games we played out here. So that gives a great opportunity to the bowlers to acclimatise to the conditions, to the bounce of the wicket, hitting those lengths, what are the individual lengths you want to hit," Mhambrey said.

"We were pretty happy with the way the sessions have been. I think we got what we wanted out of the sessions and now we look forward to the games."

Fielding coach Dilip added: "On day 1 what we wanted to achieve was spiking up the throwing intensity and also little catches. The most important factor is moving laterally, that was for a shorter distance for a lesser time.

"On day 2 what we wanted to achieve on this open ground was we observed that wind becomes a factor, so we did some high catches with a soft ball so that it wobbles a bit which gives a player a fair idea. And then we finished off with a cricket ball so that they get the real picture of what exactly was happening," he concluded.

India defeated Western Australia XI by 13 runs in the practice match on Monday. Rohit Sharma-led side will face the same opponent again in the second practice game on Thursday, October 13 before leaving for Brisbane to play official warm-up matches against hosts and reigning champions Australia and last year's runners-up New Zealand.