T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Add Fakhar Zaman To 15-Member Squad In Place Of Usman Qadir

Pakistan on Friday added Fakhar Zaman to the 15-member squad in place of spinner Usman Qadir for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

"Fakhar is included in the 15-player squad and Usman has moved to the traveling reserves," Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Leg-spinner Qadir is yet to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb that he suffered during the T20I against England in Karachi on September 25. He will not be available for selection before October 22.

Fakhar will arrive in Brisbane from London along with Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday and will be available for selection in the two warm-up matches against England on October 17 and Afghanistan on October 19, during which the team management will assess the left-handed batter’s fitness.

Fakhar has a good record against India and could be the dark horse for the Pakistani team in its clash with India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. The left-hander scored a match-winning century in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy to hand India a defeat.

Pakistan beat New Zealand to win the Tri-Series final on Friday. Mohammad Nawaz's unbeaten knock of 38 helped Pakistan win by five wickets in the tri-series final at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

Traveling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.