T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand Name Finn Allen And Michael Bracewell In Australia-Bound Squad

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match against Australia at Dubai International Stadium. (Photo: ANI)

New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday named 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell have been named for their first senior World Cups and are the only new faces from the side that made the final of last year’s event in the UAE.

Kane Williamson is set to lead New Zealand for the third time in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Experienced batter Martin Guptill is also set to play his record 7th shortest format showpiece event while pacer Adam Milne has retained his place in the squad, after the 30-year-old was called in to replace Lockie Ferguson (calf injury) early in the tournament last October.

Two players who recently declined a central contract – Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham – find a place in the squad while Allen is one of the newest players to bag a central contract in the squad.

Devon Conway has been named as the front-line wicket-keeper after wearing the gloves in the UAE and the recent series against West Indies.

Of those who featured in last year’s World Cup squad, Kyle Jamieson wasn’t considered as he continues his rehabilitation from a back injury while Todd Astle and Tim Seifert have missed selection.

Blackcaps T20 World Cup squad will first contest the T20 Tri Series with Pakistan and Bangladesh starting in Christchurch on October 7.

New Zealand will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Australia at the SCG on October 22, before facing Afghanistan (MCG), England (Gabba) and two qualifiers at the SCG and Adelaide Oval respectively.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.