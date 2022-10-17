T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammed Shami Shares His Experience With Shaheen Afridi | Watch

India pacer Mohammed Shami has been pleasing his fans on and off the field since arriving in Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022. On Monday, the experienced seamer picked up three wickets off the final over to hand Men in Blue a six-run win over Australia in a warm-up fixture. He was also seen spending his bowling knowledge with Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Shaheen met Shami on the sidelines of the net session at Gabba and both had a conversation on bowling where the former was heard enquiring about the latter's seam position.

Shaheen, who like Shami is also making a comeback to the T20I side, walked up to the veteran India pacer and greeted him saying, “Shami bhai kaise hai aap (How are you Shami bhai?).”

The video also showed that Shaheen was in all praise for Shami's bowling, hailing his ability to delivery with an upright seam.

“Jab se maine bowling start kari hai tabse mai aap ko follow kar raha hu, aap ki na wrist position aur seam ka jawab nahi hai (I am following you since I started bowling and from that time I have been a big fan of your wrist position and upright seam,” said Shaheen.



After that Shami didn't shy away from imparting his knowledge to the youngster.

“Agar release point acha ho jayega na seam bhi theek ho jayega (if the release point is on point, then the seam will be automatically good)," said Shami.

Shami recently joined India's pace attack in Brisbane as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in Rohit Sharma-led squad. In his first warm-up match, he returned with the figures of 3-4 in his sole over that too last over while defending 11 runs. After the match, Rohit explained the reason behind giving Shami the last over.

"He (Shami) is coming back after a long time, so we wanted to give him an over. Wanted to give him a challenge and let him bowl the final over, and you saw what he did," Rohit said after the match.

Put in to bat first, India showed an all-round performance in the match as they posted 186/7 in 20 overs and bundle out Australia for 180. Apart from Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged two wickets while Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped one wicket each.