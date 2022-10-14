T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammed Shami Replaces Jasprit Bumrah In India's Squad, Siraj And Shardul Named As Backups

The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) have named experienced pacer Mohammed Shami as injured Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

BCCI have also included Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur as backups who will travel to Australia shortly.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches," BCCI said in a statement.

Shami recently travelled to Australia and link up with the T20 World Cup-bound squad in Brisbane where they will play two warm-up matches against defending champion Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 respectively.

On the other hand, Siraj and Shardul's recent form in the ODI series against South Africa earned them a spot as backups.

Earlier, premier pacer Bumrah got ruled out of the showpiece event due to a back injury.

India have played two practice matches against Western Australia in Perth and will now shift their base to Brisbane for ICC warm-up fixtures.

Rohit Sharma-led side will open their T20 World Cup stint against arch-rivals Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.

India and Pakistan are placed in the same Group 2 along with Bangladesh, South Africa while the other two teams will be the Group A runner-up, and Group B winner.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.