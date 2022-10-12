T20 World Cup 2022: Marco Jansen Replaces Injured Dwaine Pretorius In South Africa Squad

South Africa have named all-rounder Marco Jansen as injured Dwaine Pretorius' replacement in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

South Africa has also added Lizaad Williams to the reserve list for the marquee event after Jansen has been pulled into the main squad.

Pretorius was ruled out of the ODI series against India and the T20 World Cup due to a fracture in his left thumb. He had sustained the injury during the last T20I against India in Indore.

On the other hand, Jansen featured in the last ODI against India in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"Marco Jansen has been included in the #Proteas 15-man #T20WorldCup squad. He replaces the injured Dwaine Pretorius. Lizaad Williams has been called up to replace Jansen amongst the travelling reserves," Cricket South Africa's official Twitter handle tweeted.

SQUAD UPDATE



Marco Jansen has been included in the #Proteas 15-man #T20WorldCup squad. He replaces the injured Dwaine Pretorius.



Lizaad Williams has been called up to replace Jansen amongst the travelling reserves.#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/zbAyA8zZtc — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 12, 2022

Jansen has so far played only one T20I, which came against India in June 2022 in Rajkot. He had picked up 7 wickets in 8 matches in IPL 2022 for SunRisers Hyderabad

South Africa squad for T20 WC: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.