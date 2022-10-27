T20 World Cup 2022: Man Proposes Girlfriend During India vs Netherlands Match, Gets A 'Yes' | Watch

A man proposes to his girlfriend during India's clash against Netherlands at Sydney Cricket Ground. (Photo: @CricCrazyJohns Twitter)

When India and Netherlands were battling for the crucial two points in the T20 World Cup, a love story was being brewed at the Sydney Cricket Ground's stands on Thursday.

The incident happened during Netherlands' chase in the 7th over. The Dutch side was struggling to maintain the pace of the game as they lost successive wickets early in the game. A man in the stands had something different in his mind as he picked the occasion to propose to his girlfriend for marriage and got a yes from his partner. It was a happy ending for the couple but not so pleasing for Netherlands on the ground.

The video of the proposal was shared by the International Cricket Council on Instagram and wrote the caption, “She said yes."

In the clip, the man can be seen going down on his knees and he takes out the ring. Both looked in all smiles as their precious moment was captured on a big screen.

Coming back to the match, an all-round bowling effort from Indian bowlers following convincing unbeaten half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav guided Men in Blue to a comprehensive 56-run win over Netherlands.

With this win, India have moved to the top in Group 2 with two points in as many games. The Netherlands are at the bottom and has yet to score a point after two losses.

Netherlands finished at 123/9 in their 20 overs, with Shariz Ahmad (16*) and Paul van Meekeren (14*) at the crease.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9), Axar Patel (2/18), Arshdeep Singh (2/27) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) took two scalps each. Shami got one wicket.



Earlier, half-centuries from star batters Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav guided India to a competitive 179/2 in 20 overs.