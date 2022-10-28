T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul's Form Is Only Worry For India, Says Sunil Gavaskar

India opener KL Rahul walks towards the pavilion after getting out during T20 World Cup 2022 match against Netherlands at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

After skipper Rohit Sharma came back in form against Netherlands on Thursday, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that opener KL Rahul's lean patch is the only concern for Men in Blue in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

In the clash against the Dutch side, Rohit struck 39-ball 53 runs while Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 62* and 51* which guided India to an emphatic 56-run win in the Super 12 encounter at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Rahul is the only Indian batter who failed to have a good outing in the tournament so far. The swashbuckling opener has scored only 13 runs in the two matches of the marquee event. Four runs against Pakistan and nine against Netherlands.

The veteran cricketer believes that the opening batter has the potential to bounce back in the tournament as he termed him a 'class act'.

"Let's talk about the way India are shaping up. It's so good to see Rohit Sharma get some runs the other day, it's so good to see Arshdeep bowling the way he did. Ashwin and Axar Patel got some wickets. So, everybody who didn't have a great match against Pakistan, have come back well," Gavaskar told India Today.

"Now the only concern maybe would be around KL Rahul, who didn't score too many runs in both matches. But he is a class act," Gavaskar added.

After registering two wins in as many games against Pakistan and Netherlands, India are at the top of the points table in Group 2 with four points and a net run rate of +1.425.

India will next take on South Africa at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, October 30. Men in Blue will then play against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 matches before advancing to the semifinals.