T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Little Takes Hat-Trick Against New Zealand, Becomes Second Irish Bowler To Do So

Ireland pacer Josh Little became the second bowler to take a hat-trick in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Friday.

Little achieved the feat in their clash against New Zealand at Adelaide Oval. In the 19th over, the left-arm pacer picked three successive wickets of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (61), James Neesham (0) and Mitchell Santner (0) to complete his first hat-trick in the marquee event.

Ireland’s Josh Little claimed the second hat-trick of #T20WorldCup 2022



Watch the big moment #IREvNZhttps://t.co/RAM8VkcuYk — ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2022

He became the sixth bowler to clinch a hat-trick in T20 World Cup history and joined the list of elite bowlers which includes Brett Lee, Curtis Campher, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, Karthik Meiyappan.

Little is the second Irish bowler to scalp a hat-trick after Campher achieved the feat in last year's T20 World Cup. He returned with the figures of 3-22 in his fours overs.

UAE's Karthik Meiyappan became the first player to scalp the hat-trick in this year's marquee event. The spinner achieved the feat in the Round 1 clash against Sri Lanka at Kardinia Park in Geelong and became the first UAE player to bag a hat-trick in T20Is.

Coming back to the match, Ireland won the toss and opted to field first against formidable New Zealand. Batting first, the Blackcaps posted a giant total of 185/6 in 20 overs. Kane Williamson top-scored with 35-ball 61 runs studded with three sixes and five fours.