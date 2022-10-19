T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis Sent To Hospital After Freak Hand Injury On Golf Course

DAYS ahead of their opening T20 World Cup clash, defending champions Australia have suffered an injury scare as wicketkeeper Josh Inglis injured his hand while playing golf in Sydney on Wednesday.

Inglis was taken to the hospital where he will be assessed after a golf club snapped in his hand. However, there is nothing to worry about for Australia as Matthew Wade is their first-choice wicketkeeper in the 15-member squad.

If the injury proves serious, Australia would be able to replace Inglis in their 15-player squad with ICC approval, but he would not be able to return. Josh has been impressive with the bat in his limited opportunities, with a strike rate of 141.02 from his inventive batting.

Inglis was also part of Australia's title-winning campaign in last year's T20 World Cup in UAE.

Earlier, England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of the tournament due to a golf mishap as well, when he suffered a badly broken ankle caused by slipping on a tee box on the day the squad was announced.

Australia lost to India by six runs in their only warm-up match. The hosts will now play their opening game against last year's runners-up New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 22.