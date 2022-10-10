'Bumrah's Replacement Has To Raise Their Game By A Small Percentage': Dale Steyn

Former South African legendary pacer Dale Steyn believes that to fill injured Jasprit Bumrah's place one needs to step up their game by a small percentage.

A back injury ruled Bumrah out of the World Cup and India is yet to name his replacement in the squad. Many believe that Mohammed Shami is a first-choice pick for Bumrah's replacement but he has not played any T20I for India since last year's T20 World Cup.

“It’s a tough one. You can hope that the World Cup brings an opportunity for somebody to kind of be better than they actually are sometimes. They perform way better than they normally would,” Steyn said while speaking on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live’.

“So, whoever takes his place, I hope that would be the case for them. Whoever gets selected, You probably want them to raise their game by a small percentage because of the hole that they are filling. Somebody like Bumrah, it’s so difficult to fill his place. He is such a world-class player. India will miss him tremendously in this World Cup,” he added.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Mohammed Siraj is giving a tough challenge to Shami for the spot of Bumrah's replacement in the T20 World Cup squad. Siraj produced a promising show in the ODI series against South Africa.

Siraj played two ODIs in the series so far. His first match went wicketless but in the second game, he returned with the figures of3-38 in his 10 overs, making his case strong for T20 World Cup.

"Siraj seriously pushing Shami for that Bumrah spot in the squad," Manjrekar had tweeted.

On the other hand, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels Bumrah's absence will also impact the strategies of other teams.

“It comes as a huge blow because an Indian attack without Jasprit Bumrah means that a lot of teams will start thinking differently as to how they would approach their batting against the Indian bowling attack,” Bangar said on the ‘Cricket Live’ show on Star Sports.

The veteran cricketer is hopeful that Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, and Shami will make the most of the opportunity.

“So, a huge blow for India, but again, in sport, one man’s loss is another man’s opportunity. Hopefully, maybe a Deepak Chahar or Shami or Arshdeep can be there and leave a mark on the World Cup Down Under,” Bangar added.