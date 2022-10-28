T20 World Cup 2022, IRE vs AFG: Match Abandoned Due To Persistent Rain In Melbourne, Both Teams Share One Point Each

The Group 1 clash between Ireland and Afghanistan has been abandoned without a ball bowled due to continuous rain in Melbourne on Friday.

Both teams will share a point each after the Super 12 encounter was called-off. Ireland sit at second place in Group 1 with three points in as many games while Afghanistan are at the bottom of the table with two points in three matches.

New Zealand are leading the Group 1 points table with three points in two matches and a better net run-rate than Ireland.

Both captains have shown disappointment after the clash got washed out.

Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie said, "Very disappointing. We'd played good cricket and were looking forward to this. Can't do much about the weather. We struggled with the West Indies facing Sri Lanka. We tried to back up the win, unlike before, after the England game and turn up today but couldn't.

"We will fly up tomorrow. It'll be like a different country up in Brisbane. We want to push the champions. Lots of things happening, so it's difficult. After the last time, (On texts from home after the last game) They always text when there are wins but none when there aren't but hopefully the support will grow in the future," he added.

On the other hand, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi also had similar point to make and said the side is looking forward to upcoming matches.

"Most of the players are disappointed, not having played on such a fantastic ground. Rashid and I have played but others haven't but weather is not in our control. So we have to accept it. We look forward to future games and hope to win. The preparation, coming in, was good. We looked to rectify our mistakes and were looking forward to today but it didn't happen.

"We made a plan to put runs on the board to allow our spinners to defend it. In the first game, we saw our mistakes and wanted to learn it. We watched Zimbabwe - Pakistan, they played well and fought till the last ball. All teams are trying their best. From last five years, Rashid and I have played Big Bash. We've talked to team-mates about how to play in Australia," Nabi concluded.