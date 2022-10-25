T20 World Cup 2022: Indian Team Arrive In Sydney Ahead Of Clash Against Netherlands

After a four-wicket win over Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup encounter at Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Indian cricket team on Tuesday arrived in Sydney for their next clash of the competition against Netherlands.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's Twitter handle posted a video in which players can be seen with their families coming out of the airport in Sydney and entering the team hotel.

"Hello Sydney. We are here for our 2nd game of the #T20WorldCup," BCCI captioned the post.

India started their campaign on a high note as they outclassed arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane thriller. Virat Kohli produced the herculean knock of 53-ball 82* to get his side over the line.

In a high-pressure game, Kohli and Hardik Pandya held their nerves right till the last over and were involved in a 113-run fifth-wicket partnership which set the stage for India's win in front of a jam-packed crowd at iconic MCG. Chasing 160, India were reeling at 31/4 in 6.1 overs and went on to win the match. Pandya contributed 40 runs to the winning cause before falling to Mohammad Nawaz in the last over.

Experienced Ravichandran Aswin pulled things off for Men in Blue as he chipped the ball over mid-off to get the winning run after a match-winning effort by Kohli.

India will next take on Netherlands at Sydney Cricket Ground in their Group 2 Super 12 clash on Thursday, October 27. Netherlands lost to Bangladesh by nine runs on Monday at Bellerive Oval.

India are sitting at the second spot in Group 2 with two points after all teams have played their opening match. Bangladesh also have two points but by virtue of their better net run-rate.

South Africa, Zimbabwe, Netherlands and Pakistan complete Group 2.