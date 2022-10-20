T20 World Cup 2022: Indian Team Arrive In Melbourne For Blockbuster Clash Against Pakistan | Watch

The Indian team arrived in Melbourne on Thursday ahead of their opening game against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Taking to Twitter BCCI shared a video in which the players were seen in a light mood ahead of their intense encounter against arch-rivals.

"Perth, Brisbane, Preparations. We are now in Melbourne for our first game!," BCCI captioned the post.

Indian travelled to Australia weeks before their scheduled match to get acclimatise to the conditions. They had a seven-day long training camp in Perth before playing the two practice matches against Western Australia XI in Perth.

India also played the warm-up match against defending champions Australia in Brisbane which Men in Blue won by six runs. India's second warm-up fixture against New Zealand got washed away due to rain on Wednesday.

India had played two bilateral T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home in September-October before they jetted off to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

India's fast bowling worry got some relief as Mohammed Shami made an impressive comeback in the warm-up game against Australia. Shami got three scalps from the final over while defending 11 runs. In absence of Jasprit Bumrah, a lot will be on the shoulders of Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the bowling department.

Rain is expected in the match between India and Pakistan on Sunday with a very high chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening as predicted by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.