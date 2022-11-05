T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Zimbabwe: When And Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match Live Online And On TV

Being on the top of the leaderboard India must win this match against Zimbabwe to race for the semis of the marquee tournament as hopes are still alive for South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh to make it for final four.

By JE Sports Desk
Sat, 05 Nov 2022 02:02 PM IST
Minute Read
Rohit Sharma-led India will look to continue their winning momentum against Zimbabwe on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

INDIA are all set to face Zimbabwe in their final clash at the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 after registering a five-run victory (DLS method) against Bangladesh in a nail-biting match at Adelaide Oval in Australia.

The clash against Zimbabwe is a must-win for India to secure a spot for final four and top their Group 2. Currently, the Men In Blue lead the points table with six points after winning their matches against Pakistan, Netherlands and Bangladesh and is hoping to advance to the next stage of marquee event.

India can count on a strong battling lineup which includes Virat Kohli, who has scored 220 runs in four matches with an average of 55.0. KL Rahul too scored a fifty off 32 balls in the last match and brushed aside the speculations of being out-of-form. Suryakumar Yadav too has showcased his heroics in the tournament so far and has been batting well on the Australian soil. However, the Indian skipper Rohit is yet to show his ace game as he hasn't batted well in the tournament so far barring half-century against Netherlands.

On the bowling front, Arshdeep Singh has been the best by grabbing nine wickets in four matches, while Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have had outstanding bowling performance by taking regular wickets for the team.

When will India vs Zimbabwe match be played?

India vs Zimbabwe match will be played on Sunday, November 6.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe match be played?

India vs Zimbabwe match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

What time will India vs Zimbabwe match start?

India vs Zimbabwe match will start at 01.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 01.00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Zimbabwe match?

India vs Zimbabwe match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports network and will be live streamed in India on Disney+Hotstar.

