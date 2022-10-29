T20 World Cup 2022, India vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA Match Live Online And On TV

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma at the toss during their previous T20I match. (Photo: ANI0

When will India vs South Africa match be played?

India vs South Africa match will be played on Sunday, October 30.

Where will India vs South Africa match be played?

India vs South Africa match will be played at Perth Stadium in Australia.

What time will India vs South Africa match start?

India vs South Africa match will start at 04:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 04:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

India vs South Africa match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and will be live streamed in India on Disney+Hotstar.