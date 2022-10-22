T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma-Led India Will Look To Start The Campaign On High

The only thing Rohit Sharm-led India will be focused on in their opening T20 World Cup fixture against Pakistan is a win to start the campaign in Australia. Sunday's encounter between India and Pakistan will be their third T20I in 2022, the most they'll play in a year after 2012.

In the previous two T20Is in the Asia Cup this year both teams won one game each. India won the group state encounter while Pakistan got better in the Super 4 clash. At that time, Pakistan were without the services of their ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. The 22-year-old left-arm pacer is all set to fire his all cylinders against Indian batters at Melbourne Cricket Ground after doing the same role in last year's T20 World Cup which Men in Blue lost by 10 wickets.

It will surely be interesting to see how Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will face Shaheen in the powerplay overs. The biggest threat to India's batting line-up is Shaheen as we saw what he can do with the new ball in his inaugural World Cup last year.

Pakistan will be heavily dependent on their opening pair of skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as their middle order looks fragile. In the home T20I series against England, Rizwan and Azam led the leading run-scorer chart with 316 and 285 runs.

With the inclusion of Mohammed Shami in India's squad in absence of injured Jasprit Bumrah, the Men in Blue have all the weaponry to take down any opponent. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh will provide support to Shami in the fast-bowling. In form, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will bolster the batting order which is the strongest point of India.

This time India are looking to end their nine-year-long ICC title drought. India last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 by defeating England in the final. This is the first time that Rohit Sharma is leading India in any World Cup since taking over the captaincy role last year.



"I do not want to say pressure, but it is a definitely challenge for us to come out on top in ICC tournaments. Yes, there has been not the performance what we would like to show in ICC tournaments, especially big games, but I believe the opportunity always comes and we have the opportunity now to come here and do well so I think we will have to focus on certain things to get that right," Rohit said ahead of Pakistan clash at the pre-match press conference.



"Yes, it is a challenge to not win the ICC trophy for nine years, if I am not wrong. The last one we won was in 2013. It has been a challenge with a team like us, there is lot of expectations, we certainly little disappointed with that. This tournament gives us that chance to change it and do well. We certainly know we have to play our best cricket to do well here. We need to take it one game at a time, and then go ahead," he added.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami



Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman