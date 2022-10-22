T20 World Cup 2022, India Vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Match Live Online And On TV

The wait is almost over now as India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in the much-anticipated T20 World Cup clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23. Fans from both countries are desperately waiting to see their star players in action against long-time rivals and neighbours.

India will be playing in absence of their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah but the return of experienced speedster Mohammed Shami will definitely give teeth to their pace bowling. On the other hand, Shaheen Shah Afridi has made a comeback in Pakistan's side after recovering from a knee injury. In their last World Cup meet, Shaheen's lethal bowling made all the difference and handed them their first win in World Cups against India.

Rohit Sharma is setting his eyes on the second title in his first World Cup as captain. India have all the arsenal in their inventory to defeat any opponent in the tournament while Babar Azam-led side has an edge over India in the pace-bowling department.

When will India vs Pakistan match be played?

The India vs Pakistan match will be played on Sunday, October 23.

Where will India vs Pakistan match be played?



India vs Pakistan match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.



What time will India vs Pakistan match start?



India vs Pakistan match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM.



Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan match?

India vs Pakistan match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and will be live streamed in India on Disney+Hotstar.